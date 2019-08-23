Oz Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in Advanced Micro Devices (Put) (AMD) by $11.38 Million as Stock Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Pictet North America Advisors Sa Decreased Its Position

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 20,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 190,768 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.50M, down from 211,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 20.96M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 25/04/2018 – LiveU and Griiip Team Up to Create Dynamic Cost-Effective Live Broadcasting for Entry-Level Formula Motorsports; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 09/05/2018 – Media Alert – lBl Group, Microsoft, EllisDon, The Weather Network, and Slate Announce New Toronto Smart Cities Initiative; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (AMD) by 75.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 455,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 146,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 601,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 55.90 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 23/05/2018 – Wet AMD Pipeline Insight Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 27/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers tightening grip on China ties to Corporate America; 13/03/2018 – Pixium Vision Announces Successful Activations with PRIMA, Its Breakthrough Bionic Vision System, in the First Three Patients with Atrophic Dry-AMD; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises about 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 25/04/2018 – AMD first-quarter revenue rises 40 pct; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS IN BLOG POST: `SECURITY IS A TOP PRIORITY’

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akcea Therapeutics Inc by 92,900 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $5.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 3.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 33.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 0.03% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) or 242,405 shares. Grassi Invest reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.06% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 221,196 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc accumulated 115,693 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 2.17 million shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd invested 0.21% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 1.33M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Highbridge Capital Llc reported 969,438 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited invested 6.07% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Stifel Finance accumulated 243,987 shares. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.07% or 9,900 shares. Regions accumulated 1,471 shares. 22.95M are held by Jpmorgan Chase &. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Rise of Esports — a Gamer’s Perspective – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rick Bergman Joins AMD Senior Leadership Team – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : GE, LYG, AMD, TVIX, QQQ, SQQQ, TQQQ, RDS/B, QD, NVDA, JCI, HMY – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD Dents Some Growth Hopes – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 86,009 were accumulated by Scholtz & Company Limited Liability Corporation. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited owns 1.35 million shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 1.76% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.65M shares. Cadence State Bank Na stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Monetta Fincl Services has invested 4.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gulf Int National Bank & Trust (Uk) owns 1.73 million shares. Moreover, Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership has 6.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.83M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt invested in 1.06% or 518,435 shares. Qv invested in 135,019 shares or 2.27% of the stock. Moreover, Wedge Cap L LP Nc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 381,704 shares. Jbf Cap holds 3.79% or 180,000 shares in its portfolio. Hutchinson Management Ca has 2.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,515 shares. First National Bank owns 139,521 shares for 2.53% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co accumulated 113,333 shares. Lourd Cap Ltd invested in 0.3% or 25,955 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.