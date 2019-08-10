Oz Management LP Has Raised Its Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holding; Credit Capital Investments Cut Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $675,000

Credit Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60M shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MARCH CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.81% :3481126Z US; 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS MILL S.A.C.l.F.l.A. SAYS IT ADDS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH TO THE UNDERWRITERS TO THE U.S. IPO – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 15 (Table); 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 2315.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.43 million shares as the company's stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 1.49 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $417.10M, up from 61,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $235.01. About 3.90M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.54 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

