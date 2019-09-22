Oz Management LP Has Raised Its Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $248.07 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Caterpillar Com (CAT) Shareholder Birmingham Capital Management Co Has Decreased Position

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 74.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $581.62M, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $240.62. About 6.08 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Musk Says Don’t Buy Tesla, Goes to YouTube as Call Devolved; 30/03/2018 – TESLA INC – AN UPDATE ON LAST WEEK’S ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 04/04/2018 – Tesla and China trade war: Elon Musk’s belief China will outsell US gets a new test; 12/04/2018 – TESLA SAYS REQUIREMENT NEGATIVELY AFFECTS PUBLIC SAFETY; 02/05/2018 – Tesla sued by truck start-up alleging design patent violation; 11/03/2018 – CarNewsChina.com: BREAKING: First Grey Import Tesla Model 3 Arrives In China; 18/04/2018 – California Regulator Investigates Tesla Auto Factory Over Workplace Safety: Report — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Tesla employees say the company is manufacturing a high ratio of flawed parts and vehicles that need rework and repairs; 03/05/2018 – Tesla saw its worst day in more than a month after controversial earnings call

Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Com (CAT) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 64,115 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.74M, down from 67,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.16. About 6.02M shares traded or 41.77% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOB DE LANGE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CUSTOMER & DEALER SUPPORT; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – TOM PELLETTE TO BECOME GROUP PRESIDENT OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar names National Grid’s Andrew Bonfield as CFO; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 136,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 68,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.07 million shares, and cut its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 183,434 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 2,640 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 645,442 shares. Mai Capital owns 2,152 shares. 1,087 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 6,227 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 271 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 565 shares. Swiss Bancorp reported 0.1% stake. Kings Point Capital Management owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 73 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 9,051 shares. 33 are held by Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc. 221 were reported by Private Ocean Limited Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 226,113 shares. Us Bancshares De stated it has 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Shares for $232,720 were bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen had bought 360 shares worth $79,816.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 350 raised stakes. 353.49 million shares or 3.33% less from 365.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbia Asset stated it has 43,845 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Synovus Fincl has 0.04% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Umb Bank N A Mo accumulated 43,540 shares. 2,445 are held by Signature Estate And Inv Advisors Lc. Capstone Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). 1,661 were reported by United Asset Strategies. The North Carolina-based Bragg has invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). The Montana-based Da Davidson & has invested 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Td Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 260,320 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd stated it has 1.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Com owns 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 448 shares. Milestone Group holds 0.05% or 2,343 shares in its portfolio. 22,248 were reported by Mcmillion Capital Mngmt. Management Of Virginia Limited Company accumulated 20,280 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt reported 0.9% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).