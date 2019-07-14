Oz Management LP Has Raised Its Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Position by $23.51 Million as Valuation Declined; Stanley Black And Decker (SWK) Holding Has Boosted by Hallmark Capital Management Inc

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black And Decker Inc (SWK) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 2,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 6,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black And Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 924,959 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 546,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $173.42 million, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.29 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livingston Group Inc Asset Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) holds 0.12% or 2,046 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 174 shares stake. New York-based Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.76% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 591,111 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 3,045 shares. Penobscot Inv stated it has 0.04% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Dupont holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,300 shares. 157,680 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Com has invested 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Jnba Financial Advsrs stated it has 241 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Kj Harrison & Prtnrs Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 2,000 shares. 23,316 were reported by Allstate Corp. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0% or 1,783 shares. Kings Point Management holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 26,819 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $916.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 9,520 shares to 207,258 shares, valued at $19.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,237 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 167,000 shares to 79,800 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,900 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR).

