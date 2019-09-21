Oz Management LP Has Lowered Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) Position as Stock Value Rose; Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Owens (OI) Has Upped as Valuation Declined

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $677.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.35. About 2.13 million shares traded or 12.81% up from the average. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIOP News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 17/05/2018 – Ziopharm Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 10/05/2018 – ZIOPHARM 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 22/04/2018 – DJ ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIOP); 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 05/03/2018 Ziopharm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 10/05/2018 – Ziopharm Says Focusing Resources on Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Additional Tumor Types; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 195,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The hedge fund held 739,995 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.78 million, up from 544,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 2.45 million shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (Ol) Investors

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 537,737 shares to 9.95 million shares, valued at $689.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 680,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Synovus Financial Corp reported 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 254,971 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank invested in 0% or 30 shares. 11,663 are held by Profund Advsr Ltd Llc. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 271 shares. Burney reported 11,840 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 242,604 shares. Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 11,133 shares. Grp stated it has 303,279 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 248,132 were accumulated by Wells Fargo And Company Mn. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.02% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). State Street accumulated 0.01% or 5.72 million shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,840 shares to 26,377 shares, valued at $2.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,055 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).