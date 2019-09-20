Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Holding in Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) by $1.10 Million; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Value Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Has Decreased Its Position by $354,255

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 1,663 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 3,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (ZIOP) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 219,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 60.28% . The hedge fund held 36,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $212,000, down from 255,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ziopharm Oncology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $679.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.1462 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3638. About 637,142 shares traded. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has risen 184.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 184.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold DATA shares while 96 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 69.78 million shares or 5.52% less from 73.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP holds 0.01% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Kellner Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,500 shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Alyeska LP invested in 499,247 shares or 1.13% of the stock. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.09% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Comerica Bank has 2,315 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 0.03% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 37,086 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Com holds 419,165 shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd, Arizona-based fund reported 1,602 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 476,492 shares. Optimum Inv accumulated 400 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Legal General Gp Public Ltd Liability owns 240,100 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. British Columbia Investment holds 0.04% or 26,051 shares in its portfolio. 67,456 are owned by Parametric Associate. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 9 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $18.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 14,050 shares to 91,576 shares, valued at $7.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,827 shares, and has risen its stake in J & J Snack Foods Co (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Analysts await ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.08 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% EPS growth.

