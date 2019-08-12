Oz Management LP Has Lifted Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding By $126.84 Million; Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)’s Sentiment Is 1.01

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 264 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 261 sold and reduced their equity positions in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 335.50 million shares, down from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Public Service Enterprise Group Inc in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 224 Increased: 187 New Position: 77.

Oz Management Lp increased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 98.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 294,988 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Oz Management Lp holds 595,512 shares with $256.49 million value, up from 300,524 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $47.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $514.85. About 213,013 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CEO JOHN MORIKIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Rev $3.97B; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia

Oz Management Lp decreased Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) stake by 976,450 shares to 2.85M valued at $261.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bilibili Inc stake by 39,300 shares and now owns 58,700 shares. Snap Inc was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of SHW in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Wednesday, April 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $52500 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 24 with “Outperform”. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, March 22.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams Announces Commencement of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outstanding Notes – GuruFocus.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Signaturefd has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Appleton Prns Ma has 0.98% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 17,087 shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 574 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Clark Mgmt Group stated it has 555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 15,873 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 431 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Co Ma has invested 0.69% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). New York-based Gilder Gagnon Howe And Com Lc has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Fort Lp holds 0.46% or 5,258 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.07% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 40,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 3,567 shares or 0.15% of the stock. British Columbia Inv Corporation invested in 0.08% or 23,190 shares. Fiduciary Trust has invested 0.05% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 323,452 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. FETTIG JEFF M had bought 500 shares worth $216,035.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $57.12. About 1.12M shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 02/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Public Service Electric & Gas Offering in 2 Parts; 23/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP OWN REACTORS IN N.J; 24/04/2018 – PSEG: PSEG Solar Source owns 23 solar facilities in 14 states with a total capacity of 414 MWs; 03/04/2018 – KATHLEEN LALLY TO RETIRE AS VP OF INVESTOR RELATIONS, PSEG; 31/05/2018 – PSEG REPORTS MAJOR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REACHED SETTLEMENT OF GSMP II FILING WITH NJ BPU STAFF; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 26/03/2018 – PSEG’S HOPE CREEK 1 REACTOR COASTING DOWN FOR REFUELING; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. The company has market cap of $28.88 billion. It operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, and renewable generation facilities with a generation capacity of approximately 11,681 megawatts. It has a 19.83 P/E ratio. The firm sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products.