Oz Management LP Has Lifted Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake; Caymus Capital Partners LP Raised By $1.68 Million Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding

Oz Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 11135.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 3.54M shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Oz Management Lp holds 3.57M shares with $315.82 million value, up from 31,800 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $28.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $100.46. About 3.03M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ALL 15 CANDIDATE DIRECTORS PROPOSED BY BROADCOM ARE DISQUALIFIED FOR QUALCOMM BOARD; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET JUNE 8; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM & NXP AGREE, AT MOFCOM REQUEST, TO WITHDRAW & REFILE; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – MAKING GOOD PROGRESS ON EXECUTING $1 BILLION COST PLAN, ARE FOCUSED ON CLOSING PENDING ACQUISITION OF NXP; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 27/05/2018 – QUALCOMM TO MEET CHINA REGULATORS THIS WEEK ON NXP DEAL: RTRS

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 24.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caymus Capital Partners Lp acquired 841,600 shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 34.68%. The Caymus Capital Partners Lp holds 4.34 million shares with $11.90M value, up from 3.50M last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $587.03 million valuation. It closed at $1.5 lastly. It is down 52.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Provides First Quarter Update and Increases 2018 Production Guidance; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer and Nicholas O’Grady; 19/03/2018 NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO CONTINUE TO PURSUE ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES, TO FUND ITS DRILLING PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil CFO Compensation Includes $270,000 Cash Base Salary

Among 6 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Mizuho maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. Evercore upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Monday, July 29 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, June 12, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 5. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, February 8.

