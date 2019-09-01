Oz Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $60.57 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Lowered Holding

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 896.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 313,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 348,822 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.43M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.95 million shares traded or 65.38% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.94; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC SAYS THAT IT IS COUNTERPARTY TO A MAJOR SUPPLY AGREEMENT THAT WAS ANNOUNCED BY JINKOSOLAR IN JANUARY; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Board Governance in an Era of Radical Insecurity – Top Women Leaders to Convene at 2018 WomenCorporateDirectors Global Institut; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Inc stated it has 37,287 shares. Argi Investment Services Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 1,133 shares. Moreover, Edgar Lomax Company Va has 1.79% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Guyasuta Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 254,586 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Westfield Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 30,560 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1,949 shares. King Wealth holds 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,142 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.47% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.13% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.28% or 11,372 shares. Burke Herbert State Bank Trust Com accumulated 4,331 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,121 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.19% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 35,761 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas holds 93,389 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Etf Managers Tr by 10,400 shares to 3,800 shares, valued at $138,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tellurian Inc New (Put) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,400 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc (Put).

