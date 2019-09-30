Oz Management LP Has Lifted Its Position in Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) as Stock Price Declined; Troy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position in Pepsico (PEP) by $982,500

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 25.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 77,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.05% . The hedge fund held 382,746 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.31 million, up from 305,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.01. About 103,253 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 11.21% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 09/05/2018 – LIPOCINE: CRL IDENTIFIED 4 DEFICIENCIES; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 10/05/2018 – Charles River Labs 1Q Rev $494M; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Will Request a Meeting With FDA to Discuss CRL’s Points; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – EXPECTS TO RESPOND TO FDA ABOUT CRL WITH A COMPLETE SUBMISSION TO FDA WITHIN 90 DAYS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Charles River’s Unsecured Notes; Secured Term Loan Upgraded To Ba1; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR IV MELOXICAM

Troy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Troy Asset Management Ltd sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 87,174 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43M, down from 94,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.64. About 1.14M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Nektar Therapeutics, Valaris, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Canada Goose and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charles River Labs teams up with Atomwise in drug design – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CRL shares while 117 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 45.51 million shares or 0.90% more from 45.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leavell Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 4,800 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 49,635 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 343,777 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 8,235 were accumulated by Cardinal Cap Mgmt. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 10 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 49,851 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na holds 439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Invest House Ltd Co holds 1.42% or 95,353 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust, New York-based fund reported 11,100 shares. Tygh Cap Mgmt reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0% or 6,875 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 2,360 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 716,020 shares to 3.28M shares, valued at $132.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,613 shares, and cut its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

Troy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $2.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 654,100 shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $145.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Company Clx Us (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.94 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sageworth Trust holds 0.04% or 2,605 shares. Markston Int Lc accumulated 101,935 shares. Moreover, Guardian Invest Management has 1.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,473 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 149,122 shares. Davis holds 17,377 shares. Gladius Capital Mgmt LP accumulated 3,185 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 5,965 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.24% or 794,522 shares. Lipe & Dalton, a New York-based fund reported 2,845 shares. 70,840 are owned by Skba Capital Limited Liability Company. 14,875 are held by Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Meyer Handelman Company has invested 1.94% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Brown Advisory stated it has 374,898 shares. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Group Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hm Cap Management Llc holds 0.13% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio.