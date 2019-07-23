Oz Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Ptc (PTC) as Share Price Declined; Sandler Capital Management Maintains Holding in Microsoft (MSFT)

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 23.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 487,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238.47M, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.66. About 520,514 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q REV. 40.1B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 643.7M RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PTC India Financial Services Ltd; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC. SEES 3Q REV. $310M TO $315M, EST. $308.5M; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – PTC Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms; 12/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Ptc India Financial Services Ltd. – Disclosure As Per Regulation 52(4); 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees 3Q Adj EPS 30c-Adj EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/03/2018 – PTC Inc. at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 50,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,479 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.00 million, up from 169,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $139.17. About 14.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 18/04/2018 – ECI Partners with A2D to Improve Connectivity in Underserved Communities and Minimize the Digital Divide in the US; 31/03/2018 – Options — The Striking Price: Use Microsoft to Play Tech Swoon — Barron’s; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 26,400 shares to 161,484 shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 196,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,300 shares, and cut its stake in Sothebys (Put) (NYSE:BID).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 58,700 shares to 197,900 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn) by 10.83 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.21 million shares, and cut its stake in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM).