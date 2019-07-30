Oz Management LP Has Increased Holding in Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Mirador Capital Partners LP Upped Holding by $1.60 Million as Stock Value Rose

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 375,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.33 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $277.81M, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.27. About 857,891 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 06/04/2018 – A source tells the NY Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right; 16/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Neither Company Nor Kim Sinatra Made Any Payment Under Terms of Settlement; 07/03/2018 OR Investments: Oregon pension fund sues the board of Wynn Resorts, which hid sexual predation of founder, for breach of; 09/03/2018 – Two members of the Wynn board announced their departures this week as lawsuits against its members and Steve Wynn pile up; 24/04/2018 – WYNN 1Q TOTAL MACAU OPERATIONS ADJ. PROPERTY EBITDA $209.8M; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ALSO AGREED TO PAY ADDITIONAL AMOUNT OF $463.6 MLN ON MARCH 31, TO SETTLE ALLEGATIONS SURROUNDING INTEREST RATE ON THE REDEMPTION NOTE; 15/05/2018 – WYNN MACAU: NO NEED TO CHANGE PROPERTY NAMES ON WYNN SCANDAL; 20/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Supplemental Indenture Will Conform ‘Change of Control’ Definition to Terms of Other Outstanding Notes; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS, IN LETTER, REQUEST BOARD TAKE STEPS TO ALLOW FOR MAJORITY OF BOARD TO BE COMPRISED OF NEW DIRECTORS EFFECTIVE AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $146.39. About 10.76M shares traded or 19.98% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY’S `SOLO’ DOUBLES `BLACK PANTHER’ PRESALES: FANDANGO; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 188,070 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $210.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 18,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 376,203 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.