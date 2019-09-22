Oz Management LP Has Decreased Its New York Times Co (NYT) Stake; LA Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) SI Increased By 3.22%

Oz Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 1.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 68,688 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Oz Management Lp holds 5.07 million shares with $165.48 million value, down from 5.14M last quarter. New York Times Co now has $4.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 2.58 million shares traded or 30.72% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q REV. $413.9M, EST. $408.0M; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica Denies Claims Recently Made by the NY Times, the Guardian and Channel 4 News; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 19/05/2018 – Donald Trump Jr. Met In August 2016 With Mideast Contingent Offering Help In Election: N.Y. Times — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 09/04/2018 – #WVTM13: BREAKING: Federal agents have seized documents from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, accord…; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 26/04/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES CO. NAMES ROLAND A. CAPUTO AS NEW CFO; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 16/05/2018 – The FBI named the probe into the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia after a Rolling Stones lyric, The New York Times reported on Wednesday

LA Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) had an increase of 3.22% in short interest. LJPC’s SI was 6.23M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.22% from 6.04M shares previously. With 1.26 million avg volume, 5 days are for LA Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s short sellers to cover LJPC’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.16. About 305,383 shares traded. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) has declined 73.73% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LJPC News: 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.2% of La Jolla Pharma; 10/05/2018 – LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LJPC.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $2.22; 22/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Launch of GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) in the United States; 06/03/2018 – La Jolla Pharma: GIAPREZA Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients With Acute Kidney Injury; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin II) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acu; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 2.2% Position in La Jolla Pharma; 08/04/2018 – SanDiegoHeadNews: 14th Annual La Jolla Concours d’Elegance Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00am to 4:00pm; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 05/03/2018 Pure Spectrum CBD Retail Store Opens in La Jolla, California; 06/03/2018 – GIAPREZA™ (angiotensin Il) Significantly Improved Survival and Reduced Time on Renal Replacement Therapy in Patients with Acute Kidney Injury

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares while 21 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 5.97% more from 22.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.05M are owned by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Rock Springs Cap Management L P stated it has 425,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). 13,236 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn accumulated 18,990 shares or 0% of the stock. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 0% or 850 shares. Spark Invest accumulated 230,364 shares or 0.15% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 29,100 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 77,992 shares. Trellus Limited Liability Co has 11,821 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 1,726 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 14,162 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.01% in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC). One Trading L P holds 0% of its portfolio in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) for 3,625 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company accumulated 75,991 shares.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company has market cap of $275.63 million. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26 million for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Evolus Inc stake by 52,700 shares to 56,500 valued at $826,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Aurora Cannabis Inc (Put) stake by 246,600 shares and now owns 769,900 shares. Nio Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Rech Incorporated holds 218,400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fiduciary Trust Com has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Franklin Resources holds 49,445 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 12,761 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern accumulated 2.51M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1,864 shares. Blume Capital Management Inc holds 0.03% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. 10,715 were accumulated by Ls Invest Advisors Ltd. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Slate Path Capital LP holds 3.79M shares or 5.55% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 1.58M shares. Stifel holds 0% or 17,146 shares. Shannon River Fund Management Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.96% or 150,000 shares.