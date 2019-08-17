Oz Management LP Has Decreased Its Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) Stake by $1.19 Million; Share Price Declined; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Holder Ellington Management Group Increased Stake by $4.17 Million

Ellington Management Group Llc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 190.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc bought 74,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The hedge fund held 113,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38 million, up from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $63.3. About 991,762 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 11/04/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA AND WILLIAMS SONOMA HOME LAUNCH NEW SUMMER COLLECTION WITH AERIN LAUDER; 15/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Williams Sonoma Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.6%; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises 2018 full-Yr Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma sitting pretty after e-commerce gains; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 55C TO 60C

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) by 57.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% . The hedge fund held 73,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 173,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 480,354 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put) by 2.27M shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $55.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 96,652 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny reported 15,299 shares stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.03% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 12,000 shares. 2,448 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards & Co Inc. Newtyn Management Limited reported 346,050 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). 31,220 are owned by Quantbot Tech L P. Morgan Stanley owns 833,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd stated it has 540 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 525,869 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 7,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,685 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon stated it has 240,585 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7,369 shares to 10,398 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 130,742 shares. South Dakota Council reported 33,600 shares. Howe & Rusling, New York-based fund reported 43 shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora holds 82 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Ptnrs Llp holds 13,512 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. owns 3,400 shares. 359,725 are owned by Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc. 224,340 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Sterling Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 12,800 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hap Trading Ltd Co holds 85,135 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.01% or 16,700 shares.

