Oz Management LP Has Cut Position in New York Times Co (NYT) by $2.20 Million; Holder Winfield Associates Boosted Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Stake

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 68,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 5.07 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $165.48 million, down from 5.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 1.83 million shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and; 22/03/2018 – Axios: BREAKING: John Dowd has resigned from Trump’s legal team, NYT reports; 08/05/2018 – NYT: MOHAMMED HADI JOINS BIZDAY AS NEWS DIRECTOR; 30/04/2018 – New York Times Publishes List Of Mueller’s Questions For Trump — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 03/05/2018 – NEW YORK TIMES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 17C, EST. 16C; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR NATIONAL JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND WASHINGTON POST; 03/05/2018 – President Donald Trump has asked the Pentagon to look into reducing American troops in South Korea, The New York Times reported on Thursday; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 31.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 5,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 23,780 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 18,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $76.01. About 3.83M shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 65.93 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baozun Inc by 21,000 shares to 125,800 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL) by 281,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold NYT shares while 67 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 138.74 million shares or 4.08% less from 144.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 308,595 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Fiduciary Trust Company owns 8,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Management has invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.14% or 462,449 shares in its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm owns 6,269 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barometer Cap Management reported 1.12% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 242,361 shares in its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc owns 339,307 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 640,185 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% stake. M&T Bankshares owns 14,442 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has 85,879 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zacks Invest has 0.14% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 83,188 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Lc stated it has 22,798 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 58,309 were reported by Bailard. Weiss Multi stated it has 175,000 shares. Blair William Il reported 1.12 million shares stake. The Colorado-based Asset Management has invested 0.1% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Transamerica Advsrs owns 2,387 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 13,245 shares. British Columbia Invest Management reported 228,978 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.37% or 99,081 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation reported 36,433 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Polar Llp reported 0.6% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 42,635 were accumulated by Counselors. Synovus has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95 million and $192.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 14,122 shares to 7,615 shares, valued at $485,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.