Oz Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 9.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 188,070 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Oz Management Lp holds 1.76 million shares with $210.55M value, down from 1.95 million last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.44% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.79M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 27/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $214 FROM $196; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – SETTLEMENT PROVIDES FOR PARTIES TO AGREEMENT TO DISMISS ALL LITIGATION BETWEEN UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA, AND WYNN RESORTS; 11/05/2018 – Exclusive: $WYNN’s largest shareholder, Elaine Wynn, fires back at the company’s chairman, accusing him of sharing “fiction” and asking again to meet with independent directors. (via @ContessaBrewer); 08/03/2018 – Universal Entertainment Founder and Former Chairman Kazuo Okada Not Party to Wynn Resorts Settlement; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Forcibly Redeemed $2.8 Billion Stake at a Discount; 06/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS APPRECIATE ISS RECOGNIZES BOARD’S DECISIVE ACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Attorney Says Elaine Wynn Was Given Shareholder Records By Company; 14/05/2018 – Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Vote WITHHOLD on Wynn Resorts Legacy Director John J. Hagenbuch at Upcoming Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Adds Three Women to Board in Post-Scandal Shake-Up; 30/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CUTS TIES TO SALON MANAGER AFTER FOUNDER’S EXIT

D& L INDS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:DLNDY) had an increase of 327.16% in short interest. DLNDY’s SI was 34,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 327.16% from 8,100 shares previously. With 23,900 avg volume, 1 days are for D& L INDS INC AMERICAN DEPOSITARY REC (OTCMKTS:DLNDY)’s short sellers to cover DLNDY’s short positions. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 604 shares traded. D&L Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLNDY) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, August 8. Credit Suisse initiated the shares of WYNN in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $155 target. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Mackenzie reported 9,568 shares stake. 3,603 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Leisure Cap reported 3,993 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moore Lp has 150,000 shares. Campbell Invest Adviser Limited Liability holds 7,786 shares. Principal Gru Incorporated Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 138,766 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com has 254,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 12,011 shares. Crystal Rock Capital Mgmt stated it has 17,950 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP invested in 392,354 shares or 4.25% of the stock. Beddow Capital Inc accumulated 45,760 shares or 3% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 37,171 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Oz Management Lp increased Carvana Co (Put) stake by 65,700 shares to 86,700 valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 3.54 million shares and now owns 3.57 million shares. Momo Inc (Put) was raised too.