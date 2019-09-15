Oz Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Lgi Homes (Put) (LGIH) as Valuation Rose; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Cut Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Stake by $637,328; Market Value Rose

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) (LGIH) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66M, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $79.84. About 266,222 shares traded or 9.46% up from the average. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 09/05/2018 – LGI Homes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Home Closings; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toothbrush (LGI-2564); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Versatile Arts & Crafts Table (LGI-2453); 22/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: SNOW GONE Invented (LGI-2427); 13/03/2018 – LGI Homes Announces the Grand Opening of Second Community in Twin Cities Metro; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 5,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 12,191 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 17,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.90M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 14/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES – TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BLN OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $858.83M for 23.37 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,535 shares to 173,468 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniy Quality Fd I (MQT) by 86,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Muni Income Opp Trst (OIA).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.11 million shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $581.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nio Inc (Put) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1.