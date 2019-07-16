Oz Management LP Has Cut Its Overstock Com Del (OSTK) Position; 9 Analysts Bullish WEX Inc. (WEX)

Oz Management Lp decreased Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) stake by 10.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 27,700 shares as Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK)’s stock declined 41.87%. The Oz Management Lp holds 228,900 shares with $3.80 million value, down from 256,600 last quarter. Overstock Com Inc Del now has $634.61 million valuation. The stock increased 4.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $17.99. About 4.54 million shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 72.52% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.95% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 16/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Overstock.com, Inc; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICES APPEAR UNCERTAIN WHETHER TO ALLOW STATES TO FORCE ONLINE RETAILERS TO COLLECT SALES TAXES; 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 09/04/2018 – tZERO Unveils Security Token Trading Software; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Extends Subsequent Sale Period for Preferred Equity Token Offering to June 29; 22/05/2018 – Overstock.com unit in joint venture with BOX to launch security token exchange; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: As of May 12, tZero Raised $110.6M Pursuant to Simple Agreements for Future Equity

Among 12 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. WEX had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Oppenheimer. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 21. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wolfe Research. Barclays Capital maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. See WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) latest ratings:

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $209.0000 New Target: $223.0000 Maintain

05/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $225.0000 Upgrade

03/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy New Target: $220.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $222.0000 New Target: $238.0000 Maintain

05/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Neutral New Target: $220 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $222 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Buy New Target: $205 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $190 New Target: $197 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $215 Maintain

21/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $200 Maintain

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company has market cap of $9.42 billion. It operates through three divisions: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. It has a 71.87 P/E ratio. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and transaction processing services.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $217.83. About 55,888 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 12.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.96-Adj EPS $2.06; 04/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $186; 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Announces ClearView Snap–Its Latest Data Platform–at NAFA Institute & Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B

More notable recent WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “WEX Brings Mobile Fuel Payments to Shell Fleet Customers – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “WEX to Issue Visa Commercial Virtual Cards for North American and European Commercial Customers – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “WEX Completes Acquisition of Go Fuel Card – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “WEX Providing Services to Japanese Travel Group Time Design – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold WEX Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 40.86 million shares or 5.57% less from 43.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Copper Rock Cap Prtnrs Limited Co has 117,922 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 94,300 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc holds 193 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 0.03% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). The Australia-based Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Northern Trust stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Stephens Invest Grp Incorporated Limited Company owns 330,378 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.01% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Tocqueville Asset L P invested in 2,000 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,302 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 36,709 shares. First Republic Mgmt stated it has 2,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,016 are owned by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Incorporated.

Since January 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $486,962 activity. TABACCO JOSEPH J JR bought $418,050 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) on Friday, May 17. Corbus Barclay F also sold $8,910 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares.

Oz Management Lp increased Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 155,645 shares to 1.33 million valued at $207.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 21.75M shares and now owns 26.75M shares. Iqiyi Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Quantitative Inv holds 41,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 23,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 170,179 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 501,645 are held by Lee Danner And Bass. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co Ltd stated it has 0.35% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 59,042 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Eqis Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 55,387 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 238,416 shares or 2% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 0.12% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) or 16,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 12,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 600,000 shares.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.92 earnings per share, up 58.18% or $1.28 from last year’s $-2.2 per share. After $-1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Overstock.com Releases Letter to Shareholders from CEO Patrick M. Byrne – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Overstock may sell retail unit; shares fall 1.1% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Overstock CEO: ‘We Will Sell The Retail Business If It Makes Sense’ – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.