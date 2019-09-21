Oz Management LP Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $23.76 Million; As Camtek LTD (CAMT) Market Valuation Declined, Acadian Asset Management Raised Its Position by $1.42 Million

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 20.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 177,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.79 million, up from 862,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 47,587 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 65.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 456,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.74 million, up from 701,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.39. About 6.13M shares traded or 25.85% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “6 Underperforming Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Call) (NYSE:LOW) by 99,455 shares to 2.28 million shares, valued at $229.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 103,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 967,193 shares, and cut its stake in Turtle Beach Corp (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 9,123 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd reported 31,383 shares. Tt Intl owns 60,721 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Drw Lc holds 4,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co invested 0.31% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated holds 15,900 shares. 4,524 were accumulated by Iberiabank. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,187 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 10 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.3% or 27,688 shares. Cornerstone Advsr stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 178,499 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 18,062 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 1.50 million shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $151,022 activity.