Oz Management LP Decreased New York Times Co (NYT) Holding By $31.68 Million; Lincoln National Income Fund (LND) Has 4 Sentiment

Lincoln National Income Fund Inc (LND) investors sentiment increased to 4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 3.00, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 4 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 1 decreased and sold stock positions in Lincoln National Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 1.07 million shares, up from 302,248 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Lincoln National Income Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Oz Management Lp decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 16.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 990,129 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.34%. The Oz Management Lp holds 5.14M shares with $168.90M value, down from 6.13M last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.91B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.12 million shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – NYT: EXPECT 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE TO BE UP MID SINGLE-DIGITS; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 30/04/2018 – The list of was first obtained by the New York Times by a person outside of Trump’s legal team, the paper said; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as Trump’s lead lawyer in special counsel’s Russia probe – New York Times & Washington Post; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for Stories on Sexual Harassment; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 15/03/2018 – Micah Grimes: Breaking from the NYT; 09/05/2018 – With `The Weekly,’ The New York Times Gets Serious About TV

The stock increased 1.46% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 403 shares traded. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas (LND) has risen 21.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LND News: 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO AGREES TO SELL ARAUCARIA FARM FOR BRL61.6M; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q NET INCOME R$54.0M; 07/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO 3Q EBITDA R$62.6M; 25/05/2018 – BRASILAGRO SAYS CO. IN TALKS TO SELL LAND IN BAHIA FOR BRL165M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company has market cap of $232.03 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, and Other. It has a 3.46 P/E ratio. It is involved in the cultivation of soybean, corn, sorghum, and cotton, as well as sugarcane; and production and sale of beef calves after weaning.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas for 4,501 shares. Kopernik Global Investors Llc owns 11,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 2,800 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in the stock. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 480,229 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 46.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. sold $360,535 worth of stock. $460,736 worth of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 1.92% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 273,000 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt has 0.03% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 7,242 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.02% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Principal Fincl Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Prudential Fin reported 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 46,000 shares. 77,459 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 416 shares stake. 57,500 were reported by Atlanta Management Communication L L C. Jpmorgan Chase holds 4.92 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.02% or 2.57 million shares. Blair William Il stated it has 36,706 shares. Us Bancshares De reported 0% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). The Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory Lp has invested 0.51% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).