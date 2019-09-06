Oz Management LP Decreased Its Stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by $31.68 Million; Walmart (WMT) Shareholder Edgar Lomax Co Trimmed Its Position by $10.76 Million

Edgar Lomax Co decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgar Lomax Co sold 110,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 463,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.22M, down from 574,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgar Lomax Co who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $329.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $115.5. About 335,668 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 05/04/2018 – BlackRock Plans to Block Walmart, Dick’s from Some Funds Over Guns; 10/04/2018 – Walmart To Offer Online Grocery Delivery To 40% Of U.S. Homes With Postmates — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – With Billions to Spend, Walmart Seeks E-Commerce Site in India; 02/04/2018 – ARVEST BANK IS AN ARKANSAS BANK MAJORITY-OWNED BY THE FAMILY OF WALMART INC WMT.N FOUNDER SAM WALTON; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – BY AUGUST-END, IN U.S. STATES THAT ALLOW ACCESS, PHARMACISTS TO USE CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE TRACKING TOOL; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart renews bet on India with $16bn Flipkart deal; 07/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former executive alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 990,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The hedge fund held 5.14 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.90M, down from 6.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 19,245 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 16/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: New York Times, New Yorker win public service Pulitzer for reporting on Harvey Weinstein that; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Trump bashes New York Times over Russia coverage; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 26/04/2018 – New York Times Board Approves Increase in Caputo Compensation; 22/03/2018 – BREAKING: John Dowd resigns as President Trump’s lead lawyer in the special counsel probe – New York Times; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 08/03/2018 – Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston And Chiara Ferragni Star In The New York Times Video In Collaboration With Pomellato To Celebrate I; 28/04/2018 – New York Times reporter Emily Steel talks about the reporting that netted a Pulitzer, on Recode Media: transcript; 10/04/2018 – HarperCollins Publishers Acquires World Rights for Six New Books From #1 NY Times Bestselling Author Daniel Silva

Edgar Lomax Co, which manages about $1.38B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 260,511 shares to 396,723 shares, valued at $44.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 26.74 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System owns 62,240 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 5.48 million shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.37% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Violich Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.16% or 6,579 shares. Asset One Com Ltd holds 0.42% or 795,108 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 22,172 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 13,216 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Lc owns 29,865 shares. Hbk Investments LP has 0.06% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 49,644 shares. Hills Retail Bank And reported 0.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Shufro Rose Lc holds 3,627 shares. Clean Yield Group Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 4,638 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2,237 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge Advsr stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 19.50 million shares to 34.75 million shares, valued at $53.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus Intl Inc (Put) by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

