Oz Management LP Decreased Holding in Lgi Homes (LGIH) as Share Value Rose; As Southern Co (SO) Share Price Rose, Warren Averett Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (LGIH) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 21,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.51% . The hedge fund held 37,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.66 million, down from 58,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Lgi Homes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 231,093 shares traded. LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has risen 36.41% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.41% the S&P500. Some Historical LGIH News: 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 03/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC LGIH.O -ANNOUNCED 606 HOMES CLOSED IN APRIL 2018, UP FROM 365 HOME CLOSINGS IN APRIL 2017, REPRESENTING YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH OF 66.0%; 29/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – ON MAY 25, ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – LGI Homes 1Q Net $27.3M; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Tool for Snaking Electrical Wiring Safely (LGI-2498); 08/05/2018 – LGI HOMES INC – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUES INCREASED 71.3% TO $279.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548); 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: SNOW GONE lnvented (LGI-2427); 09/04/2018 – Safety Rear Brake Lighting Invented (LGI-2302); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Nasal-Congestion Reliever for Combat Athletes (LGI-2548)

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 3.31M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS TO COMPLETE STAKE SALE IN SOLAR MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – Southern Co. Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Target Completion for the Sales of Gulf Power and Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Stanton and Plant Oleander Is the 1H of 2019; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON CALL; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Southern’s Profit Gets Boost From Tax Law Changes — Earnings Review; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 200,000 shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $34.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 69,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold LGIH shares while 45 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 1.59% more from 19.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 1,315 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dc Capital Ltd invested 16.66% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). 57,068 were accumulated by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability Company. Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corporation holds 12,876 shares. Scout Investments invested 0.15% in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Shaker Invs Limited Com Oh reported 2.28% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH). Gilder Gagnon Howe &, a New York-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Comerica National Bank owns 17,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 18,473 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 55,804 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) for 35,826 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 14,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,219 are owned by Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs. American Intl Grp Inc owns 14,880 shares.

Analysts await LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 26.32% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LGIH’s profit will be $44.05M for 10.70 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by LGI Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.49% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,924 shares to 15,670 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 987,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

