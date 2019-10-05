Oz Management LP Cut T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stake by $108.35 Million; United Technologies (UTX) Shares Declined While Bath Savings Trust Co Lowered Its Position by $418,990

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 3,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 52,536 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84 million, down from 55,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in United Technologies Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 15/05/2018 – Bill Ackman reveals size of United Technologies stake; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Segment Operating Margin 13.1%; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 04/04/2018 – Powered by Pratt & Whitney, Widerøe Celebrates Delivery of First Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – United Tech’s sales rise 10.3 percent

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 66.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 742,598 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.06M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.54M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 20/03/2018 – It’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 30/04/2018 – Will T-Mobile Keep Disrupting After the Deal?; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 16.57 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Tucson.com which released: “Raytheon, United Technologies schedule shareholder votes on mega-merger – Arizona Daily Star” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Credit Suisse Gets Bullish On Raytheon, United Technologies Ahead Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “United Technologies Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “United Technologies’ (UTX) Otis Appoints Rahul Ghai Chief Financial Officer – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Things Boeing’s CEO Thinks You Should Know – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3,652 shares to 19,873 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. White Pine Inv Commerce holds 2.63% or 42,694 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank reported 0.11% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bellecapital Limited holds 4,457 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cv Starr &, New York-based fund reported 40,000 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 2.4% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cambridge accumulated 0.32% or 7,396 shares. 6,505 are held by Callahan Advisors Lc. Moreover, Fishman Jay A Mi has 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 32,267 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Com has invested 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 17,610 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Farmers Company has invested 0.28% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Smith Salley Associate has 101,348 shares. Moreover, Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.46% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 7,747 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested in 16.98M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Hartford Management Inc owns 48,857 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evolus Inc (Put) by 59,500 shares to 63,300 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (Put) (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 107,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (NASDAQ:LORL).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Reasons New T-Mobile Can Succeed Despite Its Merger Concessions – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “T-Mobile Just Topped Its Industry-Topping 55+ Deal – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile Goes Big for Hispanic Heritage Month 2019! – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.