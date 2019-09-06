Oz Management LP Cut Its Applied Optoelectronics (Put) (AAOI) Stake; J Goldman & Company LP Lifted Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding By $10.12 Million

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) stake by 223.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 198,412 shares as Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP)’s stock declined 15.49%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 287,294 shares with $14.78M value, up from 88,882 last quarter. Tripadvisor Inc now has $5.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 66,883 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 09/04/2018 – Here are the top 10 airlines in the world as ranked by TripAdvisor customers; 26/04/2018 – These are the top food experiences in the world, according to TripAdvisor; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $40

Oz Management Lp decreased Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI) stake by 57.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 99,400 shares as Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) (AAOI)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Oz Management Lp holds 73,700 shares with $899,000 value, down from 173,100 last quarter. Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Put) now has $180.26 million valuation. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 35,714 shares traded. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 73.60% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Applied Optoelectronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAOI); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS SAYS AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THREE-YEAR LINE OF CREDIT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc has invested 0.16% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 232,832 shares stake. Invesco reported 0.02% stake. Moody State Bank Tru Division invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Hanson Mcclain invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Element Mngmt reported 33,747 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 0.01% or 31,614 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate invested in 0% or 250 shares. Guggenheim Lc has 29,117 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 98,492 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 1.92 million shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 26,291 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 11,249 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Technology Incorporated reported 8,556 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Among 5 analysts covering TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. TripAdvisor has $7800 highest and $4000 lowest target. $55.83’s average target is 46.46% above currents $38.12 stock price. TripAdvisor had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Friday, August 9. On Wednesday, September 4 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Neutral”. As per Friday, August 9, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, August 9. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased General Electric Co (Call) (NYSE:GE) stake by 1.91M shares to 501,000 valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L stake by 94,931 shares and now owns 9,069 shares. Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold AAOI shares while 35 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 12.37 million shares or 4.47% more from 11.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Financial holds 0% or 4 shares. American Intll Grp Inc Inc accumulated 14,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 176,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Lpl Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Hl Fin Services stated it has 37,619 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,650 shares. Spark Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 32,105 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 221,258 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0% stake. Bank & Trust Of Mellon stated it has 240,585 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to report earnings on November, 6. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.20% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Sonos Inc stake by 87,000 shares to 112,000 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 3.54M shares and now owns 3.57 million shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was raised too.

