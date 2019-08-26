Oz Management LP Cut By $677,104 Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position; INTELLIPHARMACEUTICS INTL COMMON SHA (IPCIF) Shorts Down By 0.51%

Oz Management Lp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 0.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 6,704 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Oz Management Lp holds 1.07 million shares with $108.35 million value, down from 1.08M last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $341.16B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 3.99 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/03/2018 – The election outcome could see a reformist cabinet more inclined towards fiscal spending, says J.P. Morgan, but deeper reforms to corruption and inefficiency aren’t likely; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 14/05/2018 – Blackline Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Resolute Energy at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK NOTES LINKED TO JPMORGAN THRESHOLD PRICE $128.73; 09/03/2018 – ASPEN BOARD IS SAID TO RETAIN JPMORGAN: INSURANCE INSIDER; 15/04/2018 – Aurizon Target Price Cut 3.6% to A$4 a Share by JP Morgan

Among 3 analysts covering JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JP Morgan Chase has $132 highest and $116 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 18.73% above currents $106.69 stock price. JP Morgan Chase had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $132 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $194,242 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bp Public Limited Co invested 1.31% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bouchey Ltd owns 4,875 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Covington Cap Management reported 1.25% stake. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 2,741 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) stated it has 35,095 shares. Thompson Invest Management holds 1.79% or 92,350 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company owns 6,703 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Limited Liability reported 0.39% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc stated it has 2.94% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 277,250 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 13,654 are held by Wms Prns Lc. Howard Cap Mgmt owns 154,642 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. 5,197 are owned by Tortoise Invest Management Llc. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc owns 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 117,052 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 3.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 235,270 shares.

Oz Management Lp increased Aurora Cannabis Inc stake by 515,000 shares to 743,500 valued at $6.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aurora Cannabis Inc (Put) stake by 294,800 shares and now owns 523,300 shares. Turtle Beach Corp was raised too.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.