Oz Management LP Cut By $27.14 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Last Week ConocoPhillips (COP) Coverage

Oz Management Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 12.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 167,552 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Oz Management Lp holds 1.17 million shares with $190.02 million value, down from 1.33 million last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $34.09 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 710,985 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 10/05/2018 – Global Computer Integrated Manufacturing Market 2018-2022 with Autodesk, Dassault Systmes, PTC & Siemens Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 31.34% above currents $60.91 stock price. ConocoPhillips had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by Mizuho. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. See ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $79.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $84.0000 New Target: $81.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

26/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $84.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Oz Management Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (Prn) stake by 6.03M shares to 29.03M valued at $30.62M in 2019Q2. It also upped Evolus Inc (Put) stake by 59,500 shares and now owns 63,300 shares. Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 13.15% above currents $152.96 stock price. Autodesk had 22 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, August 28 report. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, June 19. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 28.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Autodesk Stock Set for Big August Loss After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bear of the Day: Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Autodesk (ADSK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $91.38 million for 93.27 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $67.57 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 9.82 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 1.57% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 3.94M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips profit tops estimates on rising oil prices, cost cuts; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 28/03/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offer; 06/03/2018 – NEW YORK — EAST TIMOR AND AUSTRALIA SIGN TREATY TO RESOLVE LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE ON MARITIME BORDER IN TIMOR SEA; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL REMAIN UNHEDGED ON OIL; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA retrenches in Caribbean as Conoco seizures weigh on operations; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%)

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Bank tribunal lowers ConocoPhillips award – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips upgraded at UBS as good bet to ride out oil price volatility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Wall Street Is Bullish on These Oil Stocks Following Crude’s Recent Bounce – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ConocoPhillips Ready for a Rebound? – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ConocoPhillips’s (NYSE:COP) 2.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

