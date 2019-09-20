Oz Management LP Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Shorts at DUTCH GOLD RESOURCES (DGRI) Lowered By 3.31%

DUTCH GOLD RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:DGRI) had a decrease of 3.31% in short interest. DGRI’s SI was 541,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.31% from 559,500 shares previously. With 2,200 avg volume, 246 days are for DUTCH GOLD RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:DGRI)’s short sellers to cover DGRI’s short positions. It closed at $0.0001 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Oz Management Lp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 4.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 9,206 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Oz Management Lp holds 179,316 shares with $339.56M value, down from 188,522 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $887.78 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.69% or $30.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1790.75. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 07/03/2018 – Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates on Forbes 2018 richest billionaires list; 22/05/2018 – Russia Today: Surveillance state? Amazon selling facial recognition technology to govt `threatens freedom’; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon over taxes; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark; 17/04/2018 – KBS Fashion Group Limited Announces Signing of Cooperative Agreement to Open Amazon and Alibaba Express Online Stores; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 25/05/2018 – @jimcramer is not a fan of Amazon’s Alexa potentially spying on users; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.32 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp increased Yeti Hldgs Inc stake by 46,400 shares to 117,000 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q2. It also upped Aurora Cannabis Inc (Put) stake by 246,600 shares and now owns 769,900 shares. Canopy Growth Corp (Put) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And accumulated 31,141 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Pitcairn has invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Burns J W Inc Ny owns 2.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,587 shares. Penbrook Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,650 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested 1.26% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 12,787 shares. Destination Wealth holds 1,877 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership invested in 377,432 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson reported 9,094 shares stake. 193 were accumulated by Earnest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company. 395 were accumulated by Greatmark Investment Prtnrs. Bb&T Corp has 25,052 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 151 are owned by Woodstock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 313,564 shares for 1.8% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Llc accumulated 0.91% or 40,222 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2353.33’s average target is 31.42% above currents $1790.75 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $2250 target. M Partners reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Another recent and important Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGRI) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “NOTICE TO DISREGARD – Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. Other OTC:DGRI – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019.

Dutch Gold Resources, Inc. provides educational services to clients and healthcare professionals in the MMJ sector, focusing on the use of Cannabidiol. The company has market cap of $991,072. It provides Medical Endocannabinoid Manual, a 400 page medical text for health care practitioners, which provides information for pharmacological use for disease entities and disorders, including dosage guidelines, descriptions of medical cannabis strains, contraindications and adverse reactions, use with prescription and over the counter medications, and employment with alternative and complementary medicine. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Medical Endocannabinoid Manual contains 10 quick-reference monochromatic charts and research references for comprehension of the physiological basis for the use of cannabinoids for clinical and educational reference.