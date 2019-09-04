Oz Management LP Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Holding; As Citigroup (C) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Spears Abacus Advisors Has Cut Stake by $631,346

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 534,417 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 857,916 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.74M, up from 323,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc sold 10,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 417,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.97 million, down from 427,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 9.66 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Hires Bankers in Push to Boost Infrastructure Business; 06/03/2018 – Citi predicts a big rally for Herbalife now the risk of Ackman bashing it is over; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 06/03/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: March 6 (Table); 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 14/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – WEATHERFORD INTERNATIONAL PLC WFT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $3.4 FROM $2.8; 08/05/2018 – C&J ENERGY SERVICES INC CJ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company New York has 134,083 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a Maine-based fund reported 130 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 0.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 88,229 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia accumulated 576,328 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.18% or 462,962 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,159 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 13,802 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pictet North America Advsr has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.05% or 80,616 shares. Everence Capital Management invested in 47,146 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 59,585 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York, a New York-based fund reported 16,161 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 27,419 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Liability has 0.37% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 45,606 shares. Portland Invest Counsel Inc has invested 10.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Spears Abacus Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $783.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 46,509 shares to 574,680 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.12 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Natl Bank De owns 78,123 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. World Asset Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 11,749 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 31,700 shares. Natl Registered Advisor reported 4,935 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 1,466 shares. Dynamic Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,627 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Landscape Capital Limited Co accumulated 0.25% or 14,367 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.32% or 1.37M shares. Hartford Investment invested in 19,302 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 77 shares. Principal Fincl Grp accumulated 265,056 shares. Morgan Stanley has 273,169 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 119,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsr accumulated 495 shares or 0% of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,418 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $16.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMD) by 455,000 shares to 146,400 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 56,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.89M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).