Oz Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by $9.58 Million; Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Share Value Rose While D L Carlson Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Loral Space & Communicatns I (LORL) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 281,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The hedge fund held 615,748 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.25 million, up from 334,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Loral Space & Communicatns I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 24,004 shares traded. Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) has declined 5.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) by 8.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 4,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 47,278 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, down from 51,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 918,626 shares traded or 123.53% up from the average. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,390 shares to 31,903 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Q2 Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9,206 shares to 179,316 shares, valued at $339.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,613 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc.

