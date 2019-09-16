Oz Management LP Boosted Its Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; First Solar (Call) (FSLR) Holder Masters Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding as Market Value Rose

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 16,199 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 611,711 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280.34M, up from 595,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $532.51. About 158,319 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET SALES INCREASED 43.6% IN QUARTER TO A RECORD $3.97 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Solar Inc (Call) (FSLR) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.70 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $63.71. About 391,953 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 27/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO INVEST ABOUT $400M FOR NEW PLANT; 04/05/2018 – JA Solar to Supply 8.1MW of Mono PERC Modules to First Solar Power Plant Utilizing PERC Modules in Brazil; 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR SAYS THE CREDIT FACILITY PROVIDES FOR AGGREGATE BORROWINGS OF UP TO AUD 151.0 MLN ($113 MLN); 10/05/2018 – NIPPON SHEET GLASS WILL SIGN A LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH FIRST SOLAR – NIKKEI; 16/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR.O : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $81; 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SOLAR MODULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY NEAR ITS EXISTING PERRYSBURG, OHIO FLAGSHIP PLANT; 26/04/2018 – First Solar 1Q Net $83M

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 96.30% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.54 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $111.72M for 15.03 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -688.89% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transenterix Inc (NYSEMKT:TRXC) by 2.31 million shares to 3.76 million shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in California Res Corp by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FSLR shares while 89 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 61.00 million shares or 0.48% less from 61.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winfield accumulated 5,800 shares. Advisors Asset owns 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 3,304 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.04% or 2.30 million shares. The Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Partners has invested 0.05% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Gradient Limited Com has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 100 shares. Sector Pension Board invested in 0.05% or 102,000 shares. Advisory Ntwk invested in 360 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 30,584 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.08% or 6,260 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Lc has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 23,293 shares. Pictet Asset holds 0.1% or 709,624 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 0% or 3,265 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested in 210,050 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Strs Ohio stated it has 4,057 shares. Grace White New York owns 2.23% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) for 148,866 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 4,375 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv invested in 165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jefferies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Mairs And Power stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Webster Retail Bank N A has 0.31% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund invested in 0.16% or 1,694 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 1.16% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Elm Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,375 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 11.8% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Vigilant Capital Management Ltd Liability reported 34,218 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corp stated it has 24,929 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser owns 994 shares. Motco has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). 46,762 are owned by Asset Management One Limited. Sfe Inv Counsel stated it has 1,040 shares.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 11.50 million shares to 20.09M shares, valued at $28.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Ziopharm Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:ZIOP).

