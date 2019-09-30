Oxy (OXY) Shareholder Davenport & Company Lowered Its Position as Market Value Declined; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Rose, Brandywine Trust Company Has Upped by $470,000 Its Stake

Brandywine Trust Company increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Trust Company bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 307,974 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.57M, up from 297,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 13.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – OCC Is Probing Wells Fargo Employee Behavior Related to Document Altering; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Will Probably Avoid Declaring `Mission Accomplished’; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo agrees to pay $1 billion to settle over abuses in its auto and mortgage loan units; 09/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CFPB seeking record fine against Wells Fargo, that could reach as high as $1 billion, for insurance and; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Sloan Says Bank Expects to Manage Under Fed Asset Cap for First Part of 2019; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 01/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Small Business Survey: Hiring Remains Top Challenge

Davenport & Company Llc decreased its stake in Oxy (OXY) by 94.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc sold 780,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 41,391 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 821,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Oxy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $44.51. About 3.46M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL TO LIFT INGLESIDE EXPORT CAPACITY TO 750K B/D

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 39,885 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Tru Na has 0.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 144,708 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.11% stake. Moreover, Private Asset Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 30,825 shares. Smead reported 838,470 shares. Murphy Capital Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,299 shares. Trexquant Inv LP invested in 0.23% or 49,856 shares. U S Glob accumulated 0.13% or 5,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 10,515 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 1.16% or 13.31M shares in its portfolio. Franklin Res owns 21.49M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mgmt owns 115,887 shares or 0.92% of their US portfolio. Retirement Planning has 5,407 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited reported 1.15 million shares.

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tfi by 6,500 shares to 23,675 shares, valued at $1.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bpr by 275,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Ry (NYSE:RY).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.07 million for 15.90 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 was made by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. Shares for $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth. $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

