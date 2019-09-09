Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shorts Raised By 6.06%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.11 translates into 1.10% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.11. About 78,006 shares traded. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 9.09% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31

Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) had an increase of 6.06% in short interest. SYN’s SI was 269,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.06% from 254,200 shares previously. With 124,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Synthetic Biologics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)’s short sellers to cover SYN’s short positions. The SI to Synthetic Biologics Inc’s float is 2.13%. The stock increased 6.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4901. About 76,870 shares traded. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) has declined 92.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SYN News: 22/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics: Notice of Acceptance Doesn’t Affect Company’s Business Ops or Its Listing on Exchange; 23/04/2018 – SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS SAYS AGREEMENT ON PLANNED PHASE 3 TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics 1Q R&D Expenses $3.4M; 22/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Announces Acceptance of Compliance Plan by NYSE American; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synthetic Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYN); 23/03/2018 – EMA: WITHDRAWAL OF PAIN MEDICINE FLUPIRTINE ENDORSED; 08/05/2018 – Synthetic Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 23/04/2018 – Synthetic Biologics: Expects Phase 3 Trial to Include Separate Co-Primary Endpoints Designed to Evaluate Efficacy and Safety of Ribaxamase; 23/04/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Provides Update on Development of SYN-004 (ribaxamase), for the Prevention of C. difficile Infection; 07/03/2018 – Synthetic Biologics Intends to Submit Compliance Plan by April

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $292.57 million. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.24 million. The Company’s lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase.

