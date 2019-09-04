Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019; Bridger Management Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Sep 20, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.09 translates into 1.10% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Sep 23, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 217,446 shares traded or 53.05% up from the average. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 9.09% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31

Bridger Management Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 131.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc acquired 211,174 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 371,783 shares with $19.74 million value, up from 160,609 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $18.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Daniel Loeb’s 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. bought 2,850 shares worth $151,022.

Bridger Management Llc decreased Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) stake by 446,110 shares to 2.04 million valued at $49.77 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) stake by 87,883 shares and now owns 202,960 shares. Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 724,752 were accumulated by Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc holds 21,507 shares. Ima Wealth Inc owns 2,012 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank Department holds 0.04% or 6,902 shares. Sun Life Finance stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Franklin Incorporated holds 2.25 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 143,400 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Mariner holds 24,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 5,823 were accumulated by Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 38,610 shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 6,865 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Epoch Invest Ptnrs reported 0.55% stake. Cooperman Leon G has 275,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $63 lowest target. $66.75’s average target is 44.67% above currents $46.14 stock price. Centene had 13 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup upgraded Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report.

