Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Oct 31, 2019; SINOTRANS LTD SHS H (SNOTF) SI Increased By 7.55%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Oct 18, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.27 translates into 1.07% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 246,898 shares traded or 59.86% up from the average. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 9.09% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31

SINOTRANS LTD SHS H (OTCMKTS:SNOTF) had an increase of 7.55% in short interest. SNOTF’s SI was 13.09 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.55% from 12.17 million shares previously. It closed at $0.32 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $298.77 million. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Sinotrans Limited provides integrated logistics services primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.12 billion. The firm operates through Freight Forwarding, Logistics, Storage and Terminal Services, Logistics Equipment Leasing, and Other Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers ocean freight services, such as containerized and non-containerized load ocean freight, multimodal transportation, and customs clearance services; air freight services comprising air charter and cross-border e-commerce logistics services; and shipping agency services, such as ship, cargo and passenger, supply, and other services.