Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Oct 31, 2019; Oberweis Asset Management Has Boosted Its Ctrip Com Int’l LTD Adr (CTRP) Holding

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP) stake by 28.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc acquired 10,000 shares as Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr (CTRP)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 45,000 shares with $1.66 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Ctrip Com Int’l Ltd Adr now has $17.78B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 3.05M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 05/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ctrip and China Eastern Airlines reprimanded by regulator over refund controversy – Xinhua; 11/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Ctrip.com International, JA Solar Holdings, Co., Oaktree Specialty Lending; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – GERMAN RAIL TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE ON TRIP.COM IN UPCOMING MONTHS

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Oct 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Oct 18, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.25 translates into 1.07% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Oct 21, 2019 as record date. Jul 30, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $6.25 lastly. It is down 9.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) stake by 38,100 shares to 119,900 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) stake by 15,900 shares and now owns 66,800 shares. Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ctrip Reports Unaudited Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ctrip signs strategic partnership agreement with Okura Nikko Hotel Management – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip to boost tourism to Mediterranean paradise Morocco – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $4800 highest and $3500 lowest target. $43.07’s average target is 33.97% above currents $32.15 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $4100 target. UBS maintained it with “Hold” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. Bank of America maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $4300 target. Benchmark maintained the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $297.82 million. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Another recent and important Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Apollo Investment: 12% Yield Supported By Improving Portfolio Quality – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019.