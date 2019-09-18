Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Oct 31, 2019; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Increased American Express Co (AXP) Position By $335,544

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 31.62% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc acquired 2,728 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 11,355 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 8,627 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.77B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $119.05. About 2.92 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 EPS AT HIGH-END OF $6.90 TO $7.30 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers lnsurance®; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Rev $9.7B; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express earnings beats: $1.86 per share, vs $1.71 per share expected; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO RISE IN QTRLY EXPENSES PRIMARILY REFLECTED GROWTH IN REWARDS EXPENSES, OTHER COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH INCREASED CARD MEMBER SPENDING; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 4,556 shares to 5,609 valued at $489,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Ser Tr stake by 5,077 shares and now owns 26,575 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 15.35% above currents $119.05 stock price. American Express had 13 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 130,617 are held by Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Co. Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 1.53% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 14,773 shares. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,355 shares. National Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 6,014 shares. Qs Lc owns 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 11,505 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com reported 11,337 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Llc holds 2.91% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 164,444 shares. 35,404 were reported by Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Hrt Fincl Ltd Com stated it has 22,803 shares. Gulf International Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd stated it has 172,726 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation has invested 0.33% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Old National National Bank In holds 0.06% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 8,887 shares. Narwhal Cap Management reported 32,886 shares.

