Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Jul 31, 2019; McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.65 translates into 1.01% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 67,490 shares traded. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 5.92% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31

Among 3 analysts covering Mccoll’s Retail Group Plc (LON:MCLS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mccoll’s Retail Group Plc has GBX 100 highest and GBX 50 lowest target. GBX 68.33’s average target is 5.89% above currents GBX 64.53 stock price. Mccoll’s Retail Group Plc had 6 analyst reports since February 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Liberum Capital. Numis Securities maintained McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) rating on Monday, February 18. Numis Securities has “Hold” rating and GBX 55 target. Peel Hunt maintained McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. See McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) latest ratings:

McCollÂ’s Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the independent managed sector in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 74.32 million GBP. The firm operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fresh vegetables, milk, chilled foods, beers, wines, spirits, confectionery, tobacco products, and newspapers, as well as provides post office services. It has a 10.94 P/E ratio. As of December 20, 2016, it operated 1,375 neighborhood stores, including 1,001 McCollÂ’s branded convenience stores and 374 MartinÂ’s and RS McColl branded newsagents stores in England, Scotland, and Wales.

The stock decreased 0.73% or GBX 0.47 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 64.53. About 4,513 shares traded. McColl's Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

