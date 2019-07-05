Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Jul 31, 2019; Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) Shorts Raised By 1.32%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Jul 31, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Jul 23, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.46 translates into 1.04% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Jul 24, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 40,296 shares traded. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 5.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) had an increase of 1.32% in short interest. DRNA’s SI was 5.65 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.32% from 5.58M shares previously. With 297,200 avg volume, 19 days are for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s short sellers to cover DRNA’s short positions. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 123,959 shares traded. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has declined 21.05% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DRNA News: 08/03/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 14/05/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT CASH TO FUND EXECUTION OF ITS CURRENT CLINICAL AND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2019; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM – AS PER SETTLEMENT, DICERNA WILL BE RESTRICTED IN ITS DEVELOPMENT RELATING TO OLIGONUCLEOTIDE-BASED THERAPEUTICS FOR A DEFINED SET OF CO’S TARGETS; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 20/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Dicerna, Alnylam litigation settlement wrongly coded to American Lorain; 09/04/2018 – Dicerna Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited.

Among 5 analysts covering Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has $26 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.60’s average target is 57.54% above currents $14.98 stock price. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 12. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by SunTrust. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $22 target.

More notable recent Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:DRNA) Lovely 393% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dicernaâ„¢ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dicerna to start clinical development of DCR-A1AT for liver disease – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Strong Buy Biotech Stocks for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.65, from 3.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 46.22 million shares or 51.46% less from 95.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0% invested in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) for 73,900 shares. Hrt Finance Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). Barclays Public Limited Company reported 45,272 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 53,900 shares. 1.40 million are owned by Bvf Inc Il. 36,046 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life The. International Grp invested in 0% or 34,298 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 613 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 14,009 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Co Mn reported 0% stake. Bailard Inc invested in 13,100 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 27,156 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 891,488 were accumulated by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. 1.11M are held by Goldman Sachs Group.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $20.00 million activity. Shares for $20.00M were sold by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors – LLC.

