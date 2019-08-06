Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Natco Group Has 0.97 Sentiment

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.32 translates into 1.06% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 297,886 shares traded or 136.45% up from the average. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 9.09% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31

Natco Group Inc (NTG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 35 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 36 decreased and sold their equity positions in Natco Group Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 13.64 million shares, down from 15.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Natco Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.63. About 492,293 shares traded or 127.65% up from the average. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NTG) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quick Notes On Tortoise MLP Fund’s Rights Offering – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tortoise MLP Fund: A Good Source Of Income, But Not That Well-Diversified – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tortoise Announces Completion of Fund Name and Investment Policy Changes for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. (NTG) Announces Terms of Rights Offering – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. Modify Non-Fundamental Policies – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $798.32 million. It invests in public equity markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. for 1.13 million shares. Nfc Investments Llc owns 426,980 shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advisors Llc has 1.6% invested in the company for 546,753 shares. The Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland & Co has invested 0.97% in the stock. Arlington Capital Management Inc., a Illinois-based fund reported 125,737 shares.

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $301.15 million. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Another recent and important Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Apollo Investment: 12% Yield Supported By Improving Portfolio Quality – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019.