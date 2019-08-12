Oxford Square Capital (OXSQ) to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019; Mohawk Industries (MHK) Shorts Down By 4.27%

Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) is expected to pay $0.07 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.07 dividend. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s current price of $6.38 translates into 1.05% yield. Oxford Square Capital Corp’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Apr 30, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 177,200 shares traded or 35.23% up from the average. Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) has declined 9.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.09% the S&P500. Some Historical OXSQ News: 01/05/2018 Oxford Square Capital: Net Asset Value $7.60/Share at March 31; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Square Capital: Net INvestment Income 17 Cents/Share at March 31

Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) had a decrease of 4.27% in short interest. MHK’s SI was 5.64 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.27% from 5.89 million shares previously. With 704,500 avg volume, 8 days are for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK)’s short sellers to cover MHK’s short positions. The SI to Mohawk Industries Inc’s float is 9.28%. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 540,245 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mohawk Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MHK); 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Adds Mohawk Industries, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 13/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 13 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. $ 2.78; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.43 billion. It operates through three divisions: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America , and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). It has a 2.34 P/E ratio. The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold Mohawk Industries, Inc. shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,124 were accumulated by Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 32,894 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fpr Prtnrs Limited invested in 827,182 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Guardian Life Company Of America has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 179 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,765 shares. The Maine-based Schroder Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.06% or 265 shares. Regions Corporation owns 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 44 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 304,302 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Limited Company holds 0.01% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested 0.01% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). 425,584 are held by Bank & Trust Of Mellon. 1,595 are owned by Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd. Bp Plc reported 0.12% stake.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Sees Downside Risk To Mohawk Industries’ EPS, Margins In Second Half – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mohawk Industries, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Fortive Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: eBay, Intel and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity. BRUCKMANN BRUCE also bought $235,375 worth of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) on Tuesday, August 6.

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The company has market cap of $304.01 million. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

Another recent and important Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Apollo Investment: 12% Yield Supported By Improving Portfolio Quality – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019.