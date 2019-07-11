Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.45 N/A -0.17 0.00 Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares and 35.03% of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. shares. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 8.27%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. -2.31% 4.55% 6.65% 12.9% -0.9% 11.71%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.