Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.39 N/A -0.17 0.00 Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. -1.42% -2.4% 0.97% 8.24% 0.71% 11.35%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 11.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.