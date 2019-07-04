Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.39
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.23% of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|-1.42%
|-2.4%
|0.97%
|8.24%
|0.71%
|11.35%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has 11.35% stronger performance.
Summary
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
