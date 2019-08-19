Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 40 9.78 N/A 1.79 26.86

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Blackstone Group Inc. 0.00% 22.9% 5.2%

Analyst Ratings

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 The Blackstone Group Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $49, which is potential 3.75% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% The Blackstone Group Inc. -2.56% 3.01% 20.4% 44.78% 37.24% 60.95%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.

Summary

The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.