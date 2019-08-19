Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

As Asset Management companies, Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|7
|4.59
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|40
|9.78
|N/A
|1.79
|26.86
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0.00%
|22.9%
|5.2%
Analyst Ratings
Oxford Square Capital Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
Competitively the consensus price target of The Blackstone Group Inc. is $49, which is potential 3.75% upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Oxford Square Capital Corp. and The Blackstone Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.94% and 49.1% respectively. Insiders owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of The Blackstone Group Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|The Blackstone Group Inc.
|-2.56%
|3.01%
|20.4%
|44.78%
|37.24%
|60.95%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has weaker performance than The Blackstone Group Inc.
Summary
The Blackstone Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
