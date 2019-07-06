Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.38
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|11
|36.24
|N/A
|-1.01
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.
|0.56%
|-2.57%
|-0.79%
|-0.16%
|6.88%
|8.37%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.
