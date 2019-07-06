Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.38 N/A -0.17 0.00 Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 11 36.24 N/A -1.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49.21% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. 0.56% -2.57% -0.79% -0.16% 6.88% 8.37%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.