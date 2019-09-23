Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.67 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.