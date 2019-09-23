Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.67
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
