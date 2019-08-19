Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 7 4.59 N/A -0.17 0.00 Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.79% of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors. 8.27% are Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has 0.01% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund -1.23% 0.1% 0.19% 2.46% 5.57% 4.93%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund.

Summary

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund beats on 3 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp.