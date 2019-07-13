Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 23.47%. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust -2.05% -0.55% 2.95% 4.37% -1.84% 9.13%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.