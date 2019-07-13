Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO)

We will be contrasting the differences between Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|5.54
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Oxford Square Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Oxford Square Capital Corp. and BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 23.47%. About 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has 0.19% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|-0.78%
|0.16%
|-5.92%
|-6.33%
|-5.92%
|-1.7%
|BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust
|-2.05%
|-0.55%
|2.95%
|4.37%
|-1.84%
|9.13%
For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bearish trend while BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.
