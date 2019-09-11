Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ashford Inc. 43 0.30 N/A 3.29 10.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxford Square Capital Corp. and Ashford Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 20.5%. Insiders owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ashford Inc. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.