Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and 23135 (:), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.65
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and 23135.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Oxford Square Capital Corp. and 23135 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.94% and 44.99%. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 23135 has 2.95% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Oxford Square Capital Corp. beats 23135.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.