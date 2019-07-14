Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ)’s Financial Results Comparing With 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN)

Since Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) and 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 5.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 89.39 N/A 0.03 60.47

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Oxford Square Capital Corp. and 180 Degree Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.94% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Oxford Square Capital Corp. -0.78% 0.16% -5.92% -6.33% -5.92% -1.7% 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57%

For the past year Oxford Square Capital Corp. has -1.7% weaker performance while 180 Degree Capital Corp. has 10.57% stronger performance.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 6 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.